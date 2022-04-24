PTI moves IHC over ECP ‘bias’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the “biased attitude” of the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) in the foreign funding case.

Lawyers Anwar Mansoor Khan and Shah Khawar filed a petition on behalf of PTI’s Amir Kayani, urging the court to also decide similar cases against the PMLN, PPP and all other political parties within a month.

The PTI has made the ECP and 17 political parties respondents in the case. The parties include the PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, JUI-F, AML, TLP, BAP, BNP and ANP.

The PTI contended that the ECP was acting impartially and taking action only against the party.