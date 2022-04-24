Minister voices concern over violence against Hindus

Expressing grave concerns, Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyanchand Essrani has said that there has been a rise in violent and other criminal incidents targeting the members of the Hindu community in Hyderabad.

A handout issued on Saturday said that the minister has ordered the police department to take special precautionary measures to protect the lives of the members of the peaceful Hindu community in the province.

The minister contacted the Sindh police chief and asked him to launch an investigation and catch the culprits behind the previous night’s violent robbery attempt in Hyderabad, in which a Hindu community member of the city named Dayaram was seriously injured.

Essrani visited the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) in Karachi to inquire about the health of Dayaram, who is under treatment there, and also assured him of complete cooperation on behalf of the provincial government.

He condemned the violent attempt to commit robbery, and lamented that anti-social elements have started targeting peaceful members of religious minorities in the province. He gave the assurance that the Sindh government will extend the best health treatment facilities to the injured.

Dayaram, 35, was stabbed multiple times while he resisted a robbery attempt in the Nasim Nagar area of Hyderabad the previous night. He was later brought to the AKUH in a critically injured condition.