Passengers demand to connect Orange Line Bus Service with Saddar Metro route

Islamabad : The passengers have demanded of the local administration to connect Orange Line Bus Service with Saddar-Secretariat metro route (Faiz Ahmad Faiz station) to enable them to easily benefit from this facility.

According to the details, the Orange Line Bus Service recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently operating from NHA Station (Sector G-9) to the Islamabad International Airport.

The passengers who want to go to the airport using metro buses from Saddar to the Secretariat find it difficult to access NHA Station as no public transport service is available in this area.

If the Orange Line Bus Service is connected with route of the metro bus service then it would greatly facilitate the passengers who can access airport from main areas falling in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the passengers are also highly enjoying the Orange Line Bus Service because the ride is free in the month of Ramazan on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The passengers of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad spend at least Rs. 2,000 to reach Islamabad International Airport using private cab service. But new bus service has given them an opportunity to save this amount and reach their destination in nominal fare.

Mudassar Hamid, a passenger, said “The Orange Line Bus Service is a good addition in the transportation system otherwise the passengers have no other option except to give thousands of rupees to the private cabs to reach the airport.”