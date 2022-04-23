Siraj for early consensus on electoral reforms

MANSEHRA: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Friday urged the political parties to evolve a consensus over electoral reforms to hold a free and fair election in the country.

“They (political parties) must sit together to introduce election reforms with consensus,” he told reporters here.

Sirajul Haq said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should realise the gravity of the situation and remove all hurdles to hold the next election acceptable to all.

“As for our stance on the election reforms is concerned, we want the enforcement of sections 62 and 63 of the Constitution,” he added.

The JI head said that the overseas Pakistanis should not only be given the right to vote but special seats should also be reserved for them.

“Former prime minister Imran Khan had talk to me after an interval of four and half years and discussed with me the current political situation in the country. And I agreed to sit with him to discuss the issues,” Sirajul Haq said.

He added that his party was ready to play the role of a mediator between the government and PTI in the larger public interest.

“We (JI) are not power hungry and can play the role of a mediator to end the current economic and political challenges faced by the nation,” the JI chief went on to add.