Call to step up efforts to fight environmental hazards

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Friday stressed the need to step up efforts to fight environmental hazards, preserve nature and save the world from the devastating effects of climate changes.

This was said by him while addressing the participants of an Earth Day rally organised by the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, here. Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the people were deteriorating the environment from their own hands in terms of irrational use of natural resources, deforestation and pollution. He said that the country was blessed with four seasons, fertile land and water resources, but we were polluting these resources and it was a matter of concern. He said that it was the need of hour to sensitize the people about the environmental issues. He said that we had to create public momentum to mitigate greenhouse emissions, soil degradation, water wastage and pollution. He said that the young generation should also be encouraged to participate actively through awareness campaigns and discussions and tree plantation campaign. Dean Agriculture Dr Amanullah Malik said that the Earth Day was celebrated on April 22 every year. Worldwide, various events were held to demonstrate support for environmental protection, he added. Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Prof Dr Muhammad Yaseen, Dr Anwarul Haq, Dr Muhammad Aamer Maqsood, Dr Abdul Wakeel and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad arranged a wheat harvesting ceremony at its Directorate of Farms. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, who was flanked by a large number of faculty members, inaugurated the wheat harvesting.