Police found stealing Dadu fire victims relief supplies

DADU: The police department took action against seven of their officials over the case of stealing the relief supplies from the people affected by fire, local media reported on Friday.
According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the involved persons have been suspended from duty for taking the relief funds of the affected people. The video of the police officials got viral on social media in which it can be seen clearly that they were taking the relief supplies of the fire affected people.
It merits mention here that at least nine children were burnt alive and several other persons were wounded when fire erupted at different places after dust storm hit Tehsil Mehar and Tehsil Khairpur Nathan Shah of District Dadu on Monday night.
