Missing persons case be placed before new cabinet: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the interior secretary to place the case of missing persons including journalist Mudassir Naru before the federal cabinet.

Hearing the case of missing persons, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked the federal government was being given a chance to formulate a policy. He ordered the interior secretary to inform the court about the federal government’s instructions on the missing persons. The CJ observed the state would be held responsible if it failed to trace them.

The families of missing persons had complaints against the commission formed, the CJ said, adding they must be satisfied. “If there are complaints again, the court will hold the commission responsible. When Mudassir Naru's family has verified information, why doesn’t the interior secretary see it?” he questioned.

Colonel (retd) Inamur Rehman, the counsel for a missing person, told the court that the commission's report on March 31 stated 76 people were reported missing during the month, and that act was going on. The IHC directed the interior secretary to submit a report on individuals reported missing in March to the cabinet.

The mother of Mudassir Naru stated “she does not know the law, but one thing she is aware of is even a thief has a right to be granted bail”. The court ordered the interior secretary to contact the family of Naru and submit a report about the recovery of him. The hearing was adjourned till May 17.