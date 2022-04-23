Woman killed over minor issue

LAHORE:A woman died in a conflict in Defence C. Ashfaq Maseeh, son of victim Asiya Bibi, said that his younger brothers and cousins were fighting over a minor issue. Noticing the noise, his mother intervened and reconciled. However, after sometime his uncle Arshad and other accomplices returned to their home and started hurling abuses and threats. They also tortured his mother who died on the spot. Police said that the victim had received an injury in her head. Police have registered a murder case and nominated six persons in the FIR.

Realtor commits suicide: A 40-year-old man committed suicide in Nishter Colony reportedly frustrated over poor financial situation on Friday. The victim Babar Maseeh worked as a property dealer and had been reportedly facing financial losses. On the day of the incident, he was so frustrated that he shot himself dead. A police team removed the body to morgue.

TWO DIE IN TROLLEY-DUMPER COLLISION: Two persons died after a tractor-trolley and dumper collided with each other on the road from Pajian to Ijtama Raiwind on Friday. Reportedly, the tractors-trolley was heavily loaded of wooden logs. The mazda and tractor-trolley had a head-on collision. The tractor-trolley overturned and the mazda was broken down. The collision caused severe injuries to both the drivers that claimed their lives. The dumper driver was identified as Ramzan, a resident of Saggian and trolley driver identified as Nasir, a resident of Allah Abad.

ACCIDENTS: Around 14 people died, whereas 1,035 were injured in 989 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 594 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 441 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

Man found dead: A 45-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Data Darbar police on Friday. Police claimed that the victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Kot Lakhpat police on Friday. Police claimed that the victim identified as Ramzan was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs.

Some passersby spotted his body lying near Babar Chowk Kot Lakhpat and informed the police. Body was shifted to the morgue.