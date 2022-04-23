Dadu tragedy

The fire incident in a village in Dadu, Sindh has shocked the entire nation. Eight children and a woman were burnt to death. Also, some 160 animals died a tragic death after the fire erupted in the village and burned down around 50 houses. It is true that the incident would have resulted in relatively less damage had the administration taken timely measures. Media reports suggest that the fire raged for 12 hours, but firefighters and the rescue team did not reach the site on time. This isn’t the first time that the authorities have shown indifference to the plight of people in rural Sindh. The negligence of state departments often exacerbates the suffering of victims.

No amount of condolences can compensate for the Sindh government’s negligence. Had it learnt any lessons from its previous mistakes, it would have taken serious measures to avoid such incidents. The truth is there hasn’t been any decrease in the number of these tragedies. Strict action should be taken against the local administration of the village.

Zulfiqar Ali Soomro

Shikarpur