Violent attacks increase in Peshawar, Khyber districts

PESHAWAR: Violent attacks have increased in rural areas that fall in the Saddar division of the provincial capital and also in the adjoining areas of Khyber tribal district over the last several weeks.

The towns in Saddar division, mostly located in south and southwest of Peshawar, remained the most affected once terrorism was as its peak many years ago. However, the situation improved and no such incident was reported for a few years.

On Wednesday night, two posts were attacked in Peshawar as well as adjoining Khyber. Five people including an inspector and an assistant sub-inspector were martyred in the two attacks in Ajab Talab Khyber and Secretary Pul in Peshawar.

ASI Rahim Shah, who was critically injured in one attack, later died. His funeral prayer was offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ijaz Khan along with other officers including SSP Operations, SSP investigation, senior police, army and administration officials attended the funeral and saluted the coffin of ASI Rahim Shah Shaheed.

The attacks happened a day after a major search operation was conducted in the towns including Bazid Khel, Shahab Khel, Kaga Wala, Sheikh Mohammadi and other areas. As many as 18 suspects were rounded up during the grand search operations in the limits of the Badaber Police Station.

The towns in the limits of Badaber, Matani and Sarband used to suffer attacks some yearsago. However, these areas are now again facing frequent attacks for the last many several weeks. The office of SP Saddar as well as a number of posts and patrolling vans have come under attack with grenades in these towns in recent months.

Not only the southern towns of the provincial metropolis but the southern districts of the province have also been witnessing an increase in violent incidents over the last many months.

Officials said measures have been taken to improve the law and order situation in villages in the Saddar division as well as other towns in the provincial capital and adjacent Khyber tribal district.