Residents ask CM to issue funds for Kalam roads

MINGORA: The residents of Kalam valley in upper Swat have asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take note of the dilapidated roads in the picturesque valley and announce funds for the road infrastructures.

The elders of Kalam valley said they arranged a huge gathering last year to thank the chief minister for his generous offer providing funds for local roads.

They said the chief minister had also announced funds for up-gradation of local hospital and Kalam-Mahodand road and Kalam-Utror road.

According to the elders, a local MPA Shafarat Khan had last year inaugurated completion of the two roads in Jalbanr in Kalam and even installed plaques of the chief minister.

They said the work on the roads was later suspended and was yet to be started.

“We are thankful to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for his interest in building roads and improving health and education services. We would like to remind him if he can ensure completion of the two link roads in Jalbanr town,” said a noted elder Mukhtiar Khan.