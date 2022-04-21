Nawaz to return after Eid, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister and PMLN leader Mian Javed Latif Wednesday revealed that the party's supremo Nawaz Sharif was expected to return to Pakistan after Eidul Fitr, Geo News reported.

In a video statement, Latif said: "Nawaz Sharif will be seen in Pakistan after Eid." He claimed that Nawaz will face the cases as per the law and the Constitution, reiterating that the PMLN believes in court and will accept its verdict. Speaking about the newly-appointed cabinet, he revealed that the PPP had named Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the slot of foreign minister and he will take the oath of the office after returning from London. It is noteworthy that Latif took oath as a member of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) is scheduled to take up a petition seeking the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL). The PMLN had filed the petition in the LHC. It may be recalled that the court had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment on November 16, 2019. He departed for London on November 19, 2019, and since then, he never returned to the country.