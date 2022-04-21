Missing 14-year-old girl yet to be recovered

The case of the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl from Karachi’s Al-Falah area is yet to be solved, as police continue to look for her.Fourteen-year-old Dua Zehra Kazmi had gone missing around four days ago. Her father has already filed a police complaint. “I don’t have an enmity with anyone,” he said on Wednesday.

“My daughter wasn’t even going to school for the past one and a half years.”The girl has been missing for four or so days, but there has been no clue about her whereabouts since she had stepped out of her home to dispose of garbage.

The father said that they lived on the first floor, explaining that his daughter had gone down to the ground floor to dump their garbage, but she never returned. The family has appealed to the higher authorities to take notice of the incident.

After the case was highlighted on social media, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon visited the girl’s home to assure her family of complete cooperation from the law enforcement agency.

“We’re doing our best,” the police chief told the media after visiting the family. “Three special police teams have been formed to find the girl. Soon the girl will be with her family. We have no objection if someone from the family wishes to join the investigation team.”

A team of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) also met the girl’s father. AVCC chief Zubair Nazir Shaikh said they have formed three teams, and they are working on getting CCTV camera footage to trace the girl’s whereabouts.

“We’re taking all measures to find the girl and are in touch with her family to gather all information regarding her disappearance,” he said. “A case has already been registered at the Al-Falah police station.”

A police official said that an investigation into the incident has been launched, with the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area being examined to trace the whereabouts of the girl.

Woman strangled

A woman was found dead at her house in the Bhittaiabad area. Rescuers took the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she was identified as Waderi, wife of Zulfiqar. Police suspected the woman was apparently strangled to death by her husband after an argument over a family dispute and escaped the scene after committing the crime.

The deceased was the mother of four children and arguments over family matters were a routine thing between the couple.