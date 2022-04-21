The sudden death of Bilquis Edhi left all Pakistanis in mourning. After Abdul Sattar Edhi’s death, her presence was a great consolation to the majority. But now, it seems that the nation has once again lost Edhi sahab. The humanitarian work of these two is indescribable. Edhi’s ambulance service rescued Karachi’s injured at a time when the city was trapped in an unending cycle of violence. In the same city, Edhi’s ‘cradles’ became a beacon of hope for many abandoned children.
Bilquis Edhi saved more than 40,000 abandoned children and introduced them to a love that was so pure. We cannot describe the impact this amazing woman had on the lives of people. We have lost a gem, and, unfortunately, there will be no one like this woman. It is hoped that the work she started will continue without any disruptions.
Kashifa Hasan
Karachi
After his ouster from the government, former PM Imran Khan arranged two big public gatherings in Peshawar and Karachi,...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to uncontrolled loadshedding in some areas of the country. At...
This refers to the news report ‘PTI wins NA-33 Hangu by-polls’ . After the results were out, PTI leaders Fawad...
Security guards who work at malls or banks are often given low wages. In the summer, they work under the scorching sun...
Pakistan is an agricultural country, and yet it doesn’t pay attention to the suffering of farmers. Factors such as...
A prosperous society can be judged by its tolerance level and how well it follows rules. As far as Pakistan is...
Comments