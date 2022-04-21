Army clinch Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Football Cup

KARACHI: One of the major teams of the Premier League, Army came from behind to defeat Madhu Mohammadan 3-1 in the final to lift the trophy of the Naya Nazimabad Floodlights Ramadan Cup Football Tournament here on Tuesday night.

In front of the packed stands, Madhu Mohammadan went ahead in the fifth minute when Shah Jehan landed a fine goal. And at half time Madhu Mohammadan were leading 1-0.

Just after the breather, Army's striker Qadeer Khan brought in the parity with a best field effort. At this stage Army kept tight control of the situation and took the lead when their skipper Ansar Abbas struck in the 76th minute. Four minutes later Matin Khan stretched Army's lead. Madhu Mohammadan made some frantic efforts in the end but failed to strike.

Brigadier Altaf Ahmed, Sector Commander Sachal Rangers, distributed prizes.

Also present were Samad Habib, Chief Executive Officer Naya Nazimabad, Syed Muhammad Talha, President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, Sarfraz Ahmed Khan, Country Head Salmans Foods Pakistan, and Imtiaz Sheikh, Vice-President Sindh Olympic Association.

The winners Army were handed over Rs100,000 and a glittering trophy while the runners-up Madhu Mohammadan received Rs 75,000 and the runners-up trophy.

Madhu Mohammadan's Shah Jahan was declared as player of the event. The fair play trophy went to Abdul FC, while Abdul FC's Mohammad Asif emerged as a leading scorer with four goals. Fahim Khan of Army won the best goalkeeper award.

Brigadier Altaf Ahmed said that the players of Army and Madhu Muhammadan played brilliantly. He said that law enforcement agencies were focusing on promoting sports along with maintaining peace in Karachi and trying to promote healthy activities. He said that holding regular sports competitions in Naya Nazimabad was a good initiative of the administration.

Altaf said that last month Pakistan Rangers organised Karachi Open International Squash Tournament. "Such competitions will continue in the future," he said.