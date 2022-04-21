PSB defers meeting with national federations

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Wednesday postponed its meeting with national federations which was scheduled to be held on Thursday (today) at Islamabad.
The PSB has informed all the federations through a letter about the postponement of the meeting. The meeting had been convened to discuss various matters relating to the Islamic Games and Commonwealth Games.
"The meeting has been postponed and the new date and time of the meeting will be announced shortly," a PSB circular which it has addressed to the federations, said.
The Commonwealth Games are slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 while Islamic Games will be held in Konya, Turkey, from August 9-18.
PARIS: Former women’s tennis world number one Maria Sharapova is pregnant with her first child, the Russian...
SYDNEY: Fierce rivals Brazil and Argentina are set to clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground in June, five months before...
LONDON: Men’s tennis world number two Daniil Medvedev is set to be barred from this year’s Wimbledon Grand Slam...
NEW DELHI: Out-of-sorts Virat Kohli could be lost to cricket with a “fried brain” if he is not given a break soon,...
LIVERPOOL: Rarely has a 4-0 defeat for Manchester United seemed so inevitable as the thrashing dished out on Tuesday...
KARACHI: One of the major teams of the Premier League, Army came from behind to defeat Madhu Mohammadan 3-1 in the...
Comments