A wrong choice

This refers to the news report, ‘My gift, my choice: Imran Khan’ (April 19). When the former PM says “my gift”, he needs to clarify if those gifts were given to ‘him’ or to the ‘prime minister of Pakistan’. Khan might be correct in saying that it was “his choice” to sell the gifts, but there are some values and diplomatic niceties which should be followed especially when one holds the highest office of the country. Even though gifts carry some monetary value, they are ‘priceless’ and shouldn’t be used for personal benefits. People do not need rules for everything; some rules are unwritten and unspoken, and yet are followed efficiently.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada