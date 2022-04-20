Internet connectivity to slow down on Thursday: PTA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has cautioned the consumers of slow internet activity amid maintenance work on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the PTA, a power reconfiguration activity on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, will be undertaken on 21 April 2022 from 2am-7am. This may cause some internet users to experience downgraded speeds during the mentioned time only, stated the notification. It added that alternate measures to provide uninterrupted internet services to users would be taken. However, the internet services will be available as usual throughout the country.

Reacting to the scheduled maintenance work by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s public meeting in Lahore, the party’s central leader Omar Ayub Khan stated, “We will not stand it.” Using his Twitter handle, the former federal minister stated that it was a blatant attempt by the PTA to slow down internet speed on the day of PTI’s public meeting in Lahore. He added that the scheduled maintenance work would affect the coordination activities and potentially Imran Khan’s speech. He demanded the PTA to delay its maintenance schedule by a day.