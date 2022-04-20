Bilawal to take oath on return from UK, says Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has conveyed to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would take oath as the foreign minister after returning from London where he would hold a meeting with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to Hamid Mir on Geo TV on Tuesday, he said the PTI foreign funding case was going towards its logical end as the High Court had given clear advice to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to complete this case with in 30 days, adding the PTI had proposed the of the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, whom it strongly opposes now. Sanaullah said the government was well aware of the problems of the people and it would make all-out efforts to address them on priority.