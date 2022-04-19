PMLN to move court over oath crisis

Umar Sarfraz Cheema (Left) and Hamza Shahbaz. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: The PMLN core committee has decided to approach the Lahore High Court over the Punjab governor’s refusal to take oath from newly-elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Sources said a meeting of the core committee was held here on Monday in which senior party leaders discussed the issue with constitutional experts. The sources said it was decided that the party would approach the LHC over the issue, as it was a contempt of court as well as unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Atta Tarar, Owais Leghari and Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan told a presser the PMLQ had tortured and tried to kill the deputy speaker in the assembly. They said the assembly security staff recruited from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin by Pervaiz Elahi in black uniform was clearly seen torturing assembly members. They said Umar Sarfraz Cheema and Imran Khan had violated the Constitution.

“Umar Sarfraz Cheema, you have time till night. Action will also be taken against you,” Tarar said and claimed that no-confidence motion against Pervaiz Elahi would get 210 votes. He said a new video had emerged about the events in the Punjab Assembly.



“I challenge you, if there is any video of our torture, bring it out, Monis Elahi has caused an irreparable damage to the PMLQ,” he said. Ata Tarar claimed that Pervaiz Elahi had initiated violence against the deputy speaker under his supervision. He said that our member Amjad Farooq was pressured by the police to leave the party while assembly employees were also involved in the attack.

“Pervaiz Elahi is trying to create some kind of crisis by using his position of speaker. For God's sake, go home and accept defeat,” Owais Leghari said, adding that Article 6 should be applied on them and action would be taken against assembly officers involved in violence.

There is no executive in the province and no one is able to order bureaucracy, he said, adding that no one has the right to take the province away from the true rulers and this right should be given to the PMLN’s chief minister.

He said that the farmer was not able to sell his grain because there was no one to watch over the system. He said: “We are peaceful people, we have exercised restraint despite violence but they bent upon ending this democratic system.” He said punishment was mandatory for violating the Constitution.