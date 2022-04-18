Hamza 11th old Ravian to become Punjab CM

LAHORE: It is indeed a moment of pride for Government College University (GCU) Lahore as an institution that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is the 11th old Ravian to become Punjab Chief Minister.

According to a press release, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Asghar Zaidi said this while passing on good wishes to CM Hamza on his election.

The first chief minister of the province, Nawab Iftikhar Hussain Khan Mamdot, 1947-1949, was also an alumnus of Government College Lahore, while other eminent chief ministers Mian Mumtaz Daultana, Malik Feroze Khan Noon, Malik Khuda Bakhsh Bucha, Muhammad Hanif Ramay, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Dost Muhammad Khosa, Najam Sethi, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Professor Hassan Askari Rizvi were also Old Ravians.

The VC said they had high hopes from the young chief minister for the much-needed reforms and development of the education sector in the province. He also said they were looking forward to hosting the new chief minister at his alma mater soon.

Prof Zaidi said, “Political affiliations do not matter for educational institutions like Government College University but it has always been a moment of great pride for us when our past students are appointed to prestigious positions in Pakistan and abroad.” He said alumni achievements bring great laurels to their alma mater.