SHC bars Sindh govt from hiring chairmen of educational boards

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court restrained the Sindh government from appointing chairmen of the five intermediate and secondary education boards of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Nawabshah and the board of technical education, following the hearing of a suit filed by an educationist.

In November 2021 the ‘Search Committee for the Appointments of Chairmen of Educational Boards’ had shortlisted the names of candidates, but the process could not be finalised due to many reasons, including their security clearance.

The Sindh High Court issued notices to Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Universities and Boards; and the head of the Search Committee to submit their replies and fixed August 9, 2022 as the next date of hearing. The court also directed the Sindh government that the appointment of shortlisted Chairmen shall not be concluded or finalized till the next date of hearing.

Renowned educationist Professor Yaqoob Chandio member of Senate of the University of Sindh had filed a suit before the Sindh High Court through his lawyer challenging the criteria, advertisement and procedure of appointments of chairmen of educational boards Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Nawabshah and the board of technical education, and termed it in contradiction of rules and laws of Sindh Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1972.

Professor Chandio maintained in the suit that the Sindh Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1972, only allows recruiting Chairmen from within the existing service structure, besides, the relevant ordinance also does not allow delegation of powers by the controlling authority to the Search Committee.

The petitioner prayed the Court to restrict the Sindh government from appointing the chairmen and declare the formation of the Search Committee, advertisement of chairmen and the entire process as illegal, unlawful and without jurisdiction.

In November 2021 the search committee formed to select the heads of the five education boards, had finalised 15 names, giving three options for each board. The panel sent the names from different departments of universities and boards to the controlling authority, the Minister for Universities and Boards. According to the rules and tradition, the controlling authority has to appoint one from the panel of three nominees as the chairman. The controlling authority also has the power to object to them.

Earlier the search committee had interviewed 98 candidates for the post of chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sukkur, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Nawabshah, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpurkhas and Sindh Board of Technical Education.