Punjab Assembly secretary suspended

LAHORE: Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari has suspended Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Secretary Parliamentary Affairs Inayat Ullah Lak for April 16 incident.

According to details, show cause notices have been served on both the officials who are considered very close to the circle of outgoing Speaker PA Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Muhammad Khan Bhatti is the Secretary of PA and also the uncle of Sajid Khan Bhatti, the Chairman of Public Accounts Committee.