Fire damages factory

A fire damaged a garment factory in Federal B Industrial Area on Sunday. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the fire erupted in Block 22 near Shafiq Morr within the limits of the Federal B Industrial Area police station.

The fire brigade spokesperson said the blaze erupted at the fifth floor of the multi-storey garment factory and two fire tenders were immediately despatched to the factory. He added that six more tenders were later sent to the factory to extinguish the fire. The fire extinguishing operation was under way when this story was filed in the night hours of Sunday. No loss of life was reported in the incident and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.