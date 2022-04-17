Fire damages hotel on Sharea Faisal

A fire broke out at a hotel on Sharea Faisal on Saturday.

According to the fire brigade department, the fire erupted at the building’s basement. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were despatched to the site and extinguished the blaze.

A total of two fire tenders participated in the fire extinguishing operation. The fire brigade department said that the fire broke out at a room located in the basement of the hotel and damaged items kept there. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and investigations are under way.