Miscreants blow up two power transmission pylons in Larkana

SUKKUR: The miscreants have blown up two 500 KVs electric poles in Larkana on Friday. Reports said the Sepco authorities on Friday said some miscreants had blown up two 500 KVs transmission line poles with explosive, which caused the power breakdown in major cities of Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana and Dadu. The Sepco Larkana official said the construction and maintenance department has restored the electricity after eight hours.