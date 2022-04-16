Miscreants blow up two power transmission pylons in Larkana

SUKKUR: The miscreants have blown up two 500 KVs electric poles in Larkana on Friday. Reports said the Sepco authorities on Friday said some miscreants had blown up two 500 KVs transmission line poles with explosive, which caused the power breakdown in major cities of Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana and Dadu. The Sepco Larkana official said the construction and maintenance department has restored the electricity after eight hours.
PESHAWAR: Police in Bannu district have destroyed cannabis crop during an operation in Ismail Khail village on Friday....
PESHAWAR: More than a hundred people attended a Jirga in Civil Colony in Bajaur tribal district and discussed various...
LAHORE: Member National Assembly Moonis Elahi called on Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema at the Governor’s House...
COLOMBO: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka imposed fuel rationing on Friday in another worsening of the economic crisis that has...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Spokesperson Merriyum Aurangzeb has termed the news of the closure of Ehsaas...
MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday issued a stay order against the election process of the...
