Astro turf laid at Mingora hockey stadium

PESHAWAR: Work to lay astro turf at the hockey stadium in Mingora was completed at a cost of Rs99.540 million.

An official handout said the hockey ground was constructed in Makan Bagh area in Mingora, which would be available for holding hockey competitions after its formal inauguration today.

The project was executed at a cost of Rs99.540 million.

A double floor pavilion for spectators was constructed in the ground along with other facilities.

The construction of the ground is part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s efforts to promote hockey by expanding facilities in the province.

The hockey ground will provide facilities for hosting national and international hockey competitions in Swat.