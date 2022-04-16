Social media harassment case: Criticism is allowed but no provocation, says IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) not to harass social media activists and disposed of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf petition.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the PTI, challenging FIA action against its workers. The court instructed the director, Anti-Cyber Crime Wing FIA, to ensure implementation of law and avoid harassing people.
The court noted that the director is newly-posted against the slot and said it trusts him.The chief justice said criticism could be made but provoking anyone shouldn’t be allowed. He also instructed the FIA director general to appoint a focal person who would coordinate with the petitioner. Advocate Faisal Chaudhry contended that three workers of his client party had been lifted from Lahore.
