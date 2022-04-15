MoU signed to facilitate tourists in KP scenic sites

KPCTA Director Administration and Finance Yousaf Ali and Unilever Pakistan’s KP Manager Atif Hameed Khan exchanging the MOU. Photo: Facebook/KPCTA

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Unilever Pakistan Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate tourists at the scenic sites in the province.

According to the MoU, the Unilever Pakistan would install entry, environmental and awareness signboards about safety steps besides placing bins and benches to facilitate visitors at the tourist attractions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. To this effect, an MoU was formally signed by KPCTA Director Administration and Finance Yousaf Ali and Unilever Pakistan’s KP Manager Atif Hameed Khan, said a press release.

The company would install 75 benches, 150 bins, 45 signboards about safety measures, 60 signboards for awareness about environment besides installing boards regarding cleanliness at University of Swat Green Valley Mart and Malam Jabba.

Environment-friendly signboards would also be installed at car parking lots, Korak Check-post, Khawazakhela Post, Miandam Chowk, Cheel Park, Charbagh Check-post and rest areas.



Yousaf Ali said that installing signboards for awareness of tourists was of paramount importance so that they could take care of cleanliness and environment while visiting scenic places. He said that tourists would also get facilitated through the signboards in identification of roads leading to the tourist destinations in KP.

Atif Hameed said that his company was interested to extend cooperation to the KPCTA for promotion of clean environment, raising awareness about cleanliness and facilitating tourists in KP.

Hailing the initiative, Manager Events Haseena Shaukat hoped that KPCTA and Unilever Pakistan would jointly work for the promotion of tourism in KP besides raising awareness among the tourists regarding safety measures, adopting environment-friendly steps, accessing the tourist attractions through the installation of signboards.