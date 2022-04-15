Bilawal terms ISPR chief’s briefing a breath of fresh air

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the press conference of ISPR DG Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar as a breath of fresh air for democracy.

“It is the responsibility not only of every institution but every Pakistani to support democracy, Constitution and rule of law,” he said while commenting on the press conference of the ISPR DG on Thursday through his Tweeter handle on Thursday.

He said parliament, judiciary and establishment's transition from controversial to constitutional roles will not be easy. “The answer to all of Pakistan’s problems is democracy, democracy and more democracy. If we continue on this path, no power on earth can stop Pakistan’s progress.”

Earlier, in another tweet, Bilawal said, “Rejected selected attacking courts and others (institutions). Courts (have) shown immense restraint,” he said. He said Deputy Speaker, Prime Minister and President violated Article 6 when they attempted to subvert the no-confidence move. The PPP chairman said Imran Khan tried to exploit National Security Committee for political gains. “Institutions (are) now neutral, Imran will not find anywhere to hide,” he said.



Meanwhile, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the military spokesperson has exposed Imran Khan's false claims and narrative. “The DG ISPR categorically stated that word "conspiracy" was not mentioned in the statement issued by the NSC meeting, neither a demand for bases was made by the US,” he said.

Khokhar said Imran Khan blatantly lied that opposition leaders had approached him through the COAS. “Today, the DG ISPR revealed that it was Imran who approached the Army Chief for help." Imran Khan could not perform and fulfil all the claims he made in the election manifesto and tried to develop a false narrative to deceive the people", Khokhar said.

Imran Khan should publicly apologise for his lies and attempts to drag the security institutions into political issues, he added. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif berated former prime minister Imran Khan for playing with the national security in a bid to save his regime.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote the time has come to make you accountable for each and every lie you spoke. “It is time to make you accountable for your condemnable efforts -- playing with the national security in a bid to save you regime,” said Maryam, adding, “Face the accountability, do not run away like ever, the nation will never let you go scot free.”

She mentioned: “Your lies have shred into parts today, you played a danger game to cling with the power, you used the NSC forum for your conspiracy plot.” “You built a falsifying narrative of 'absolutely not' for the bases that were never asked,” tweeted Maryam, adding, “You begged establishment for NRO and spoke lie that they gave you those options.”