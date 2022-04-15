IHC suspends PMC members’ removal decision

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended a decision of single member bench for immediately removing the members of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) from the posts.
The court also served notices to the respondents and sought comments till April 20. A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard the appeal of PMC.
A single member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani had earlier ordered to immediately remove the members of PMC including its president Arshad Taqi and Vice President Ali Raza after declaring the appointments as illegal.
Anti-Americanism has long been a political tool for Pakistan's politicians
SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the recently signed agreement between Pakistan...
Sources say that the authorities have “incontrovertible evidence” of how these vilification campaigns were launched
KARACHI: Provincial ombudsman for protection against harassment of women at workplace on Thursday ordered removal of...
SUKKUR: A man shot dead his niece on the pretext of honour at Qamber-Shahdadkot. Anwar Ali Mugheri allegedly killed...
LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Secretary General Kamil Ali...
Comments