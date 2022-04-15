IHC suspends PMC members’ removal decision

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended a decision of single member bench for immediately removing the members of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) from the posts.

The court also served notices to the respondents and sought comments till April 20. A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard the appeal of PMC.

A single member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani had earlier ordered to immediately remove the members of PMC including its president Arshad Taqi and Vice President Ali Raza after declaring the appointments as illegal.