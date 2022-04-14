60 arrested, 295 shops sealed in Haripur

HARIPUR: About 60 shopkeepers were arrested and 295 shops were sealed for violating the official rate lists of daily use food items, an official said on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Musarat Zaman said that the price magistrates, including assistant commissioners, additional assistant commissioners, and food department staff conducted daily surprise visits to different markets of the city.

He said that the officers inspected 1365 shops and found 60 shopkeepers overcharging the consumers against the rates fixed. The violators were sent to jail for three days under section 3/7 of Price Control Act 1977, he added.

He said that the amount that the administration had collected as a fine from the violators during the last 10 days was Rs0.51 million. He said that the administration had also set up a sasta bazaar at the elementary college ground where the daily use items.