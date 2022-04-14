60 arrested, 295 shops sealed in Haripur

HARIPUR: About 60 shopkeepers were arrested and 295 shops were sealed for violating the official rate lists of daily use food items, an official said on Wednesday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Musarat Zaman said that the price magistrates, including assistant commissioners, additional assistant commissioners, and food department staff conducted daily surprise visits to different markets of the city.
He said that the officers inspected 1365 shops and found 60 shopkeepers overcharging the consumers against the rates fixed. The violators were sent to jail for three days under section 3/7 of Price Control Act 1977, he added.
He said that the amount that the administration had collected as a fine from the violators during the last 10 days was Rs0.51 million. He said that the administration had also set up a sasta bazaar at the elementary college ground where the daily use items.
MARDAN: District police on Wednesday arrested 38 persons including 12 accused in various cases.During search and...
Bureau reportPESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial head Amir Muqam Khan has directed the National Highways...
KHAR: A schoolteacher was martyred in an improvised explosive device blast in Badan village in Mamond tehsil in...
SWABI: Fifth death anniversary of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan who had been lynched on...
PESHAWAR: Corporate commercial financing was launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday to enable rapid construction...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the officials to take necessary steps to make the Centre...
Comments