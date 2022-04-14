‘Rejected-selected’ attacking courts: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s speech during a public rally in Peshawar, Wednesday said that courts had shown restraint but “rejected and selected” was attacking courts and others.

In a message on social media, Bilawal said: “Rejected-selected attacking courts & others. Courts shown immense restraint. Dep speaker, PM & President violated article 6 when they attempted to subvert no confidence. IK tried to exploit NSC for political gains. Institutions now neutral, Imran will not find anywhere to hide.”