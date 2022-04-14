Doping scandal: POA committee to probe departments, associations

KARACHI: The probe committee, constituted by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to investigate the kabaddi doping scandal, will meet in the next couple of weeks to initiate its probe.

A senior official of the committee told ‘The News’ on Wednesday that the committee would try to dispose of the matter as soon as possible.

The probe committee member further revealed that the committee could go up to departments in its investigation. “We can go to the level of departments and associations in our probe. We cannot go to the club level but if there is concrete evidence that really a club is responsible then we might extend our probe to that level but now our prime focus will be the federation, departments and associations,” the committee member said.

“Our prime aim is to investigate the matter accurately. We will try to dispose of the case as soon as possible but it all depends on the people relating to the matter and their cooperation with the committee,” the member said.

“In Ramadan we plan to hold one meeting and I hope it will be done within the next 12 days and after Eid we will follow it vigorously,” the official said.

“We will also share questionnaires with the target people and in its light we will then invite players, coaches and concerned officials for interviews. We will try to dig it deep as it’s a serious issue and we need to reach a certain conclusion,” the member said.

The five-member committee, headed by Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) president Mohammad Shafiq as convener, has been advised by the POA to finalise its findings within 40 days and has stressed that all the relevant stakeholders should cooperate.

As many as seven players have failed dope tests which were conducted during the National Championship in Lahore in January 2022.

It has been learnt that as the positive cases have emerged during the National Championship, therefore concerned departments and associations may also face sanctions.

It should be mentioned that about two years before the national event in Lahore, kabaddi activities had been banned due to Covid. And during that time, as per sources, the players kept playing in their villages from their local clubs.

A kabaddi player, whose test had also been conducted, told this correspondent that this was the first time that dope tests were conducted in a kabaddi circle. He said that the inactive two-year duration may have contributed to the outcome. “Yes all players were living in their homes as there were no activities due to Covid and may have fallen prey to the menace,” said the player, who did not know yet the names of the players who have failed dope tests.

Meanwhile Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has also asked Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) and National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) the reasons for the emergence of positive cases.

According to a source, a total of 18 tests had been conducted and of them seven returned positive, and six negative. Results of five tests were yet to come.