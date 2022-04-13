IHC suspends FIA’s notification placing Shahzad Akbar, Gill’s names on ‘stoplist’

Shahbaz Gill (Left) and Shahzad Akbar. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended a notification of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) placing the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Shahzad Akbar and Shahbaz Gill on the 'Stoplist'.

The court also served notices to the secretary interior and FIA DG and sought their comments till next date. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Shahzad Akbar and Shahbaz Gill against the FIA notifications. At the outset of the hearing, the petitioners adopted the stance that there were no cases or inquiries pending against them.

The step to put their names on the Stoplist was illegal and prayed the court to issue orders for removing their names. The chief justice remarked that this court had already declared the blacklist as illegal. The court instructed the secretary interior to appoint a senior official to clarify the names in FIA watchlist. Further hearing of the case was adjourned till Wednesday.