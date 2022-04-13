Ishaq Dar (Left) and Nawaz Sharif. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Following the formation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz led government in the Centre, the Ministry of Interior has been directed to renew the passports of the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

According to sources, the federal government has also directed the Pakistan High Commission in London to take necessary steps for renewal of the passports.It may be recalled that the former government had declined to renew Nawaz Sharif’s passport after its expiry in Feb this year. However, the-then interior minister had offered to issue Nawaz Sharif a special certificate only when he decided to return to the country.

The PMLN supremo left the country in 2019 on the ground of receiving treatment abroad for four weeks after the approval of the-then federal government. However, he continued to stay in London on the pretext of precarious health conditions.

Earlier, in 2018, the Accountability Court had awarded Nawaz seven years prison sentence in the Al-Azizia Still Mills corruption reference.