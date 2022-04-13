Southend Club record one-run victory over Omar Associates

KARACHI: Southend Club registered a thrilling one-run victory over Omar Associates in their Group A encounter of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Southend Club’s all-rounder Ashar Qureshi, later adjudged the Man of the Match, followed up his unbeaten 83 with a three-wicket haul to star in the high-scoring cliff-hanger which produced 415 runs in 40 overs as Omar Associates finished with 207 for nine while chasing a stiff target of 209.

Ashar, who opened the innings, batted until the end, scoring 83 off 51 balls with two sixes and eight hours. He shared an enterprising 108-run second wicket partnership with Anas Ahmed, who stroked four sixes and five fours in his 71 off 42 balls.

Southen Club lost a couple of quick wickets near the end but still finished with an imposing total of 208 for four in the allotted 20 overs.

Skipper Jaffer Qureshi (26 off 18 balls) began the chase powerfully and fluent knocks from Imran Javed (57 off 32 balls) and Iqbal Shaikh (39 off 20 balls) put Omar Associates in the driving seat as they progressed to 155 for three in the 15th over. A collapse in the closing stages, brought about by Ashar Qureshi (3-40), made the match exciting and Southend Club won the match by the narrowest of margins.