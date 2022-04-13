The political crisis in Islamabad has now slowed down after the completion of the no-confidence vote in the National Assemly, but one finds it necessary to take a birds-eye view of the series of events all the way from parliament to the Supreme Court. The legal-political dilemma we all were in has certainly politicized countless young Pakistanis. During this fiasco, many people read the constitution of Pakistan for the first time – this is shocking. There’s no doubt that the constitution is difficult to read without any case laws, but it is important for every Pakistani to have a critical dialogue on it. One would even go as far as to say that the constitution should be taught at our schools. We’re in a desperate need for an environment where the country’s young people can critically challenge the merits and demerits of a legal document without pointing fingers at each other.
Bilal Tahir
Lahore
