Imran: positives and negatives

First the positives: as a post-colonial constructed nation, Pakistan is an amalgam of ethnicities, languages, sects and other diversities. Therefore, the most important task for a leader is to forge national consensus.

In this regard, Imran Khan’s policy regarding Deko Riq was astute. Allowing Balochis to feel that they are part of the decision-making process and will rightly reap a major portion of the jobs and benefits of mining the national resources within their province will help ameliorate their grievances. This goes some way in addressing the injustice of the inhabitants of Sui not benefiting from the gas mined a few miles away. The policy on Deko Riq could be a template for the policy on the Gwadar Port and other outstanding grievances, which would aid in furthering a sense of national consensus.

While the policy above is an unmitigated positive, other positive policies have downsides. As indicated by his exceptional and well-managed philanthropy when not in office, Imran Khan’s empathy for the income poor is genuine. However, in order to apply these principles when in office, policy must be constrained by the reality of available resources. Imran Khan’s extensive fund-raising for the cause of his philanthropy indicates that he knows that resources are needed for good actions. This also applies to policy.

Enhancing the social safety net, including widening access to health, is highly commendable. However, if such policy is based on indebting an already indebted country, a more modest and targeted effort based on resource re-allocation rather than increasing indebtedness is needed. Eventually the internal and external deficits will catch up with us, as we are observing in Sri Lanka, the social and economic forerunner in South Asia.

Again, Imran Khan’s environmental policy has been positive and there has been some action, whereas in the past there was mostly lip-service. But tree planting can only go so far. Imran Khan probably will have the opportunity to serve another day. The next time around, the environment would be better served if he were to work towards creating sustainable energy, industry and agriculture. For example, Pakistan needs to be much further along in the production and diffusion of solar and wind energy technologies.

One policy initiative that needs to be completely revamped is Imran Khan’s education policy. Educationists recognize that the most important objective of education policy is creating thinkers. In Pakistan, given the diversity earlier alluded to, policy should also stress social tolerance. For example, Pakistan has long been hindered by ethnic and sectarian conflict. Inculcating critical thinking skills and social tolerance is a long and painstaking undertaking. These two objectives need to be the yardstick for assessing the expected success of education policy reform. By this measure, the outgoing administration has failed on both counts.

Imran Khan’s foreign policy was mostly flawed. Choosing not to react to Indian adventurism by unconditionally releasing a captured Indian pilot was commendable. Choosing an independent foreign policy that uses the prism of national interest was also wise and commendable. But an ‘in your face’ defiance of a superpower was simply politically immature. Visiting Russia on the eve of its invasion of Ukraine was bad optics and did not serve the national interest. The US is a powerful country and perceives it has national interests all over the world. A politically mature leadership needs to work with such a power while not compromising its own critical national interests.

No individual can ever claim that their own interest also serves the national interest. Imran Khan should appreciate the difference and act to serve the national interest. At this point that would be a campaign built on achievements. Meanwhile, until the opportunity to serve presents itself again, he should learn from past mistakes and strengthen parliamentary democracy rather than undermine it.

The writer is former executive director of the SDPI, and research associate at Mount Holyoke College, US.