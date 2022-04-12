PPP plans to give ‘rousing reception’ to Bilawal on his return to Karachi

A rousing reception will be given to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whenever the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman comes to Karachi from Islamabad after the successful conclusion of his democratic movement against the rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the country.

This was announced by PPP leaders as the Karachi chapter of the party organised a programme at Saddar’s Empress Market late on Sunday night to celebrate the downfall of the PTI’s federal government as a result of the passage of a no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

A large number of local leaders, activists and supporters of Sindh’s ruling party attended the celebrations, including a display of fireworks and distribution of sweets. The celebrations continued late into the night as the PPP activists raised slogans in favour of Bilawal.

PPP Sindh General-Secretary Waqar Mehdi praised the wisdom of party leader Asif Ali Zardari for remaining present in the assemblies instead of resigning from the parliament

to wage the democratic struggle.

He said the democratic struggle launched by the PPP leadership led to the eventual downfall of former PM Imran Khan, who had “violated the constitution”. He recalled that Bilawal, during the historic long march of the PPP from Karachi to Islamabad, had cautioned Khan to make an honourable exit from the office of the PM by resigning.

Mehdi said Khan shouldn’t have concealed for so many days if, in reality, he had received a threatening letter from abroad about any international conspiracy against his regime. PPP Karachi General-Secretary Jawed Nagori said the downfall of the PTI government had proven the utility of the Bilawal-led long march.

He said that if it was true that any conspiracy was behind the toppling of the PTI government, Khan’s own political fellows were involved in the presumed intrigue. He said that neither Khan had achieved the nuclear capability nor had he built any missile technology for Pakistan, so it was pointless to think that any foreign power had plotted against his rule. Nagori said the people had remained completely hopeless during the PTI regime, so no one was ready to take to the streets against the removal of Khan from power.