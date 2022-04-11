Pak democracy survived a great ordeal: US expert

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the recent political turmoil in Pakistani politics that ended in the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the post of prime minister through a vote of no-confidence, American author Sadanand Dhume said that Pakistan's democracy survived a great ordeal.

In a historic first for Pakistan, Imran was ousted as the prime minister of Pakistan through a no-confidence motion after the National Assembly (NA) debated on the matter for more than 12 hours and the political situation in the country took a critical turn.

"Pakistani democracy came out of the ordeal and survived," Dhume said while congratulating everyone on the success of the democratic process. He said that this is not an ordinary matter, Geo News reported.

"174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution, consequently the resolution for the vote on no-confidence against Mr Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan, has been passed by a majority," PML-N leader and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq announced after the process of voting was completed after Sunday midnight. Once the voting was concluded and the result was announced, Opposition leaders delivered their victory speeches. The session has been adjourned till 2pm on Monday, April 11.