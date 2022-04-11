Imran Khan’s focal person’s house ‘raided’

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday claimed that the house of former prime minister Imran Khan’s focal person on digital media, Dr Arslan Khalid, has been raided. Through the Twitter account, the party shared the news and demanded the FIA probe the matter.

“Extremely disturbing news: Ex-focal person of (former) PM Imran Khan on digital media, Dr Arslan Khalid’s home has been raided and they have taken all phones from his family. He has never abused anyone on social media and never attacked institutions. FIA please, look into it.”

Dr Arslan has served as a focal person of former PM on digital media. According to PTI’s official website, he had also served as secretary social media wing of PTI.

Dr Arslan Khalid led the PTI’s digital media campaign during the general elections 2018 and on other various occasions. The PTI leadership has expressed resentment and anguish over the raid on the house of Arslan Khalid. Former SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted, “I need to tell you that Arslan Khalid is a patriot and he will live in this country. We knew that you would do this. That’s why, last night I talked to him and asked him to shift from his home to somewhere else. The laptop and mobile, you have taken along with you, have nothing but professional documents.” Former planning minister Asad Umar also tweeted, “Raid on Arslan Khalid’s house is highly condemnable. Patriotic youth like Dr Arslan are an asset for the nation.”