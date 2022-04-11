Meeting reviews progress on Peshawar uplift projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday reviewed progress on the development schemes being executed in the provincial capital.

An official handout said he chaired a meeting of MPAs from Peshawar. The meeting reviewed development projects of the district and performance of local bodies.

The meeting, which was held at the Local Government Secretariat in Peshawar, expressed satisfaction over the pace of ongoing and new development projects under Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), all four TMAs, City Metropolitan Corporation and local bodies.

The meeting decided to take steps, including an increase in municipal staff, deployment of inspection teams and quality control to improve sanitation and water supply services in the city.

The minister directed the municipal bodies to take steps to expedite the pace of work on development projects in Peshawar city and to improve hygiene and sanitation in the provincial capital.

He said the bazaars and highways as well as streets and Mohallas should be kept clean during the summer. He added modern scientific methods and machinery should be applied to carry out sanitation.

“The changes must be visible to those visiting Peshawar,” he added. He maintained that Peshawar was once the city of flowers and gardens and the government was striving to revive its past glory.

Faisal Amin Gandapur told the meeting that the government was considering a plan about the use of modern technology to recycle millions of tons of garbage of all major cities of the province.