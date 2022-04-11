Rawalpindi struggles with heaps of garbage

Rawalpindi : Heaps of garbage and bad odour emitting from dustbins have become a common scene in different areas of the city where stray dogs and cats roam freely creating panic among residents.

The concerned sanitation staff of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak told ‘The News’ that majority of garbage lifting vehicles were faulty for a long time while several vehicles were without petrol and diesel for over a week.

The areas of Defence Road, Asghar Mall, Banni, Pindora, City Saddar Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Satellite Town, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Fauji Colony, and Pirwadhai are the most affected areas where all dustbins are overflowing. The passers-by could not pass through the road due to the bad smell covering their faces but in vain. The flies and mosquitoes are freely roaming all around.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar told ‘The News’ that some of the garbage lifting vehicles were out of order for some days but the situation will get better within a day. Replying to a question, he said that petrol and diesel are not an issue. We will clear all localities within 24-hours, he claimed.

The Sector In-Charges from Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on condition of anonymity said that they were without petrol and diesel for over a week. The higher authority was not providing them money to overhaul garbage lifting vehicles therefore sanitation staff stopped working, officials said.

The residents of the city said that in the past whenever they registered complaints with the RWMC they were solved immediately. However, for a long time complaints being filed with the company were ignored.

Talking to ‘The News’ the locals in a state of anger said that already the city’s congested areas from Mareer Chowk to Moti Mehal remain under the grip of bad smell for a long time due to the establishment of a garbage transfer station near Liaquat Bagh. The authorities concerned are not only spoiling the environment of the city but also playing with the lives of the innocent public, people said.

The residents of the city have appealed to the Punjab government to immediately remove the garbage transfer station outside the city to save the beauty of the city.