PSB DG advises federations to hold joint training camps with foreign teams

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Col (retd) Asif Zaman on Sunday advised national sports federations to invite foreign teams for joint training sessions so that they could prepare their athletes well for the forthcoming international commitments.

“Joint training sessions are very important. They provide players the opportunity to get match-tempo and learn by playing with some superior players,” Asif told ‘The News’ in an interview. “This will also help boost Pakistan’s image,” he said.

“Iran is a tough nation in a few disciplines and we can work with it and there are a few countries of Central Asia who are very good in a few sports disciplines like boxing and we should work with them also on bilateral series,” said Asif, a former Asian Junior squash champion.

He praised Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) and Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) for showing resolve to bring in foreign nations to Pakistan for training and competition purposes.

“PKF plans to hold joint training sessions with Iran and Sri Lanka while PTF is going to organise an Asian event later this year. These will boost Pakistan’s image and will help these disciplines to strengthen their brigades,” Asif said.

To a query, he said that China is the best option to train national athletes in various disciplines on its soil but it would not be easy to do this because of the neighbouring nation’s strict covid protocols currently in place.

He said the PSB wants its affiliated federations to manage top-level training opportunities for their leading lot so that the country could deliver in the major events which will be held in the next few months.

In March 2023, Pakistan will go host the South Asian Games for which the arrangements are being made.

Asif also urged federations to work for launching their professional leagues which is the only way to develop sports in the country.

Asif said that following devolution of sports to the provinces the PSB cannot spend huge money and it is doing its best to spend on athletes within its limited means.

“We are doing what we can for sports development. We have held camps for the forthcoming international events and have supported a handful of federations in bringing foreign coaches. Some more federations including judo plan to hire foreign coaches. This is what we can do within our limited resources,” he said.

Asif reiterated that the Board would back only those that have the potential to win medals. He said that the PSB intended to centralise the camps once renovation of its major centre in Islamabad completed.