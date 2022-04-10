What Fawad said to Saad Rafique?

ISLAMABAD: After National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the session for a break, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry held a brief chat with senior PMLN leader Khawaja Saad Rafique during the session, Geo News reported.

Fawad — who is known for his hard-hitting statements against the opposition —was seen talking to the PMLN leader in a friendly manner.

At one point, in the 29-second video, Saad Rafique even held the PTI leader's hands, leaving viewers wondering what could be the topic of discussion between them. Later, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood also joined them briefly.

Earlier, Asad Qasier had adjourned the NA session until 12:30pm amid a demand by the opposition to hold the voting on the no-confidence vote.