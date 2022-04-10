Teenage boy, man from Pishin shot dead

A teenage boy was shot dead at his house in District Malir’s Memon Goth on Saturday.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as 18-yar-old Amir Mallah, son of Abdul Hameed.

SHO Atiqur Rehman said the victim’s family had shifted from Lasi Para, Lyari, to Memon Goth about seven months ago.

Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, police said Mallah had apparently fallen in love with a girl in his old neighbourhood, and when things had gone wrong he had left the area and shifted to Memon Goth.

They said the teenage boy was apparently shot and killed over the girl’s matter.

Police said unknown suspects entered the victim’s house and shot him once before escaping from the scene. They victim died shortly afterwards. No case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

Separately, a young man was shot dead in a firing incident in Karachi’s Hangora Goth.

According to police, the incident took place within the limits of the Site Superhighway Industrial Area police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 25-year-old Mir Ahmed, son of Mir Hassan. SHO Rana Haseeb said the deceased used to work at a restaurant on the Super Highway near the Jamali flyover. He hailed from Pashin and had arrived in Karachi about three months ago where he was staying with his brother-in-law in Hangora Goth.

Ahmed used to work in the night shift and he was shot dead by unidentified suspects while he was returning in the morning after completing his duty at the restaurant. He was shot twice in his chest and died on the spot.

Police seized two empty shells of a 30bore pistol from the crime scene. They said a mobile phone and cash were found in the victim’s pocket, which suggested that he was not shot over resisting a mugging bid.

According to police, the suspect might have been gunned down over some personal enmity. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.