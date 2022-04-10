Veteran English football manager Warnock retires

LONDON: Neil Warnock called time on a 42-year career in English football management by announcing his retirement on Saturday.

The 73-year-old was in charge for an English league club record 1,603 matches spanning 16 teams.

Warnock left second-tier Championship club Middlesbrough by mutual consent in November and he has now decided against a return to the pressures of management.

“I just thought it was the right time, really, coming towards the end of the season, there’s not really a job you’re going to get before then,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m not saying the enthusiasm’s gone, I’ve not lost that, but when I see some of my friends who are struggling health wise, there comes a time where you have to let your family enjoy a little bit more of your time, in particular my wife Sharon.”