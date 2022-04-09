PTI emerges as successful party in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged the largest party during local government elections in Abbottabad district by getting 30% votes out of total votes cast and 16% of the total registered votes in all four tehsils of the district and secured two seats.

Similarly, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) being the second largest vote taking party achieved 26% votes of the cast votes & 14% of the registered votes by getting one seat.

The remaining 44 % votes were shared by other political parties including JUI-F, PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami and independent candidates. A total of 4,80,747 voters cast their votes and the turnout in the district remained 53% while 47% voters, i.e 421,084, remained absent.

According to the unofficial election results, PTI claimed 146,859 votes out of the total cast votes of 480,747 and 901,831 registered votes in district Abbottabad.

The ruling party PTI secured 104750 ballots in Abbottabad tehsil, 16249 in Havelian tehsil, 10,006 in Lower Tanawal tehsil and 15,854 in Lora tehsil. On the other hand, the PMLN got 127,825 votes which included 86256 in Abbottabad, 19312 in Havelian, 4690 in Lower Tanawal and 17567 in Lora.

Interestingly, independent candidates while receiving 77447 votes were declared the third largest force, who also secured the slot of tehsil chairman Havelian where Atif Sher Khan was elected.

Similarly, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) managed to get 31418 votes, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan 19084 votes, JUIF 16233 votes, PPP 12905 votes, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) 9515 votes and PPP (SB) got 3187 votes in the district.

As many as 891,631 people including 413,650 female voters were registered in the district for one tehsil mayor and three tehsil chairmen slots in which Abbottabad tehsil were considered to be the most thickly populated tehsil having population of 895,148 and registered 584,900 votes .

During local government elections, 27120 votes were rejected in all four tehsils and were excluded from the count, which included 17626 in Abbottabad, 5444 in Havelian, 1495 in Lower Tanawal and 2555 in Lora.

In the Abbottabad tehsil mayor contest, the PTI won the slot by getting 104,750 votes whereas PMLN could get 86256 votes. PMLN failed to get the support of PDM allied parties as the JUIF candidate got 13366 votes and the PPP nominee managed to get 12905 votes.