PTI emerges as largest party in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged the largest party during local government elections in Abbottabad district by getting 30% votes out of total votes cast and 16% of the total registered votes in all four tehsils of the district and secured two seats.
Similarly, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) being the second largest vote taking party achieved 26% votes of the cast votes & 14% of the registered votes by getting one seat. The independent candidates while receiving 77447 votes were declared the third largest force, who also secured the slot of tehsil chairman Havelian.
The remaining 44 % votes were shared by other political parties including JUI-F, PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami and independent candidates.
